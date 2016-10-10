Research and Markets - Worldwide Cloud Automation Market 2016-2022: Growth at CAGR of 25.9% with Cisco System, Dell, IBM, EMC, HP & CA Dominating the $73 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, October 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Worldwide Cloud Automation Market - By Services (Strategic Advisory & Consulting Service, Management & Maintenance Service, and Implementation Service), By Solutions, By Verticals, By Regions,Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022" report to their offering.

The study covers and analyzes the Worldwide Cloud Automation market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market.

The increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in enterprises landscape has been increasing the workloads. Balancing the workload and reducing the operational cost have become the key elements for the enterprises to achieve the greater revenue and meet the customer needs. The adoption of cloud automation in industry verticals will help to improve the operational activities, reduce the operational costs, improve business agility, and improve the productivity.

The increase in the adoption of cloud automation is increasing the demand for various cloud automation solutions such as automated cloud recovery, automated cloud migration and automated cloud dev/test. The Worldwide Cloud Automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The segments include deployment models, services, solutions, verticals, and regions. The deployment models include private, public, and hybrid. In the cloud automation market, public cloud continues to witness a healthy growth. Private cloud is also expected to hold the second position followed by hybrid cloud in the cloud automation market.

The key players covered in the report are Cisco System, Inc., Dell, IBM, EMC Corporation, HP, CA Technologies Inc., etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Outlook

2 Report Outline

3 Market Snapshot

4 Market Outlook

5 Market Characteristics

6 Deployment Model: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Public cloud

6.3 Private Cloud

6.4 Hybrid Cloud

7 Services: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Strategic Advisory & Consulting Service

7.3 Management & Maintenance Service

7.4 Implementation Service

8 Solutions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Automated Cloud Dev/Test

8.3 Automated Cloud Migration

8.4 Automated Cloud Recovery

9 Verticals: Market Size and Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 BFSI

9.3 Manufacturing

9.4 Retail

9.5 Telecom

9.6 Energy & Utilities

9.7 Transportation

10 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

11 Vendor Profiles

11.1 VMware Inc.

11.2 Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC)

11.3 Amazon.com, Inc.

11.4 Google Inc.

11.5 HP Inc.

11.6 Microsoft Corporation

11.7 Oracle Corporation

11.8 Citrix Systems, Inc.

11.9 Cisco System Inc.

12 Companies to Watch for

12.1 LogicWorks

12.2 Cloud Velox

12.3 Cloud Automation Solutions, Inc.

12.4 Opex Software, Inc.

13 Competitive Landscape

