Aarhus, Denmark, 2016-10-11 07:59 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 18 August 2016, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 26/2016. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour" rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas' capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.



Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2,984 million (approximately EUR 400 million) in the period from 18 August 2016 to 30 December 2016.



The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 4-10 October 2016:



Number of Weighted average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04 October 2016 30,000 549.57 16,487,007 05 October 2016 30,000 552.58 16,577,484 06 October 2016 35,138 558.68 19,630,947 07 October 2016 80,000 549.76 43,980,624 10 October 2016 35,948 549.22 19,743,386 Accumulated under the 2,063,551 551.57 1,138,182,705 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.



Contact details Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Hans Martin Smith, Senior Vice President, Group Treasury and Investor Relations Tel: +45 9730 8209



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=589303