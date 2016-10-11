AEG Power Solutions and Burland Energy Sign an Agreement to Provide Secured Power as a Service

GLAND, Switzerland and ZWANENBURG, Netherlands, October 11, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

AEG Power Solutions, a global provider of power supply solutions for critical applications and Burland Energy SA today announced the signing of an UPSaaS' sales and service agreement. This partnership allows customers to receive fully conditioned power to their mission critical facilities at a fixed kWh price.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161010/427042LOGO )

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161010/427043LOGO )

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161010/427044 )

(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161010/427041 )

What is UPSaaS'?

UPSaaS' (UPS-as-a-Service) program is a supplementary service for power utility. UPSaaS' is an alternative means of providing fully conditioned electricity to mission critical applications. UPSaaS' is the simplest and most economically viable method to deliver conditioned power on a pay-per-use basis.Customers can make great savings in:

-Costs of financing

-Costs of maintenance and service

-Costs of asset depreciation

-Anticipated future load growth challenges

-Better working capital management

AEG Power Solutions is providing its products and services to UPSaaS' customers with Burland Energy and will promote UPSaaS' through its sales network as an innovative alternative to traditional capital investment purchases and as an additional dimension of flexibility to the solutions they offer.

Customers will never assume ownership of any assets to provide reliable power (representing a move from CAPEX to OPEX). Furthermore, rather than fixed monthly payments, such as traditional renting solutions, UPSaaS' monthly billing is based upon a fixed rate per kWh consumed, just like any other utility provider. The kWh price includes everything; all needed products, installation, maintenance, service, spare parts and batteries for the entire duration of the contract.

Even with the newIFRS and US-GAAP Accountingstandards, customers continue booking the related costs to their operational expenditure (OPEX) and avoid capital investment (financing) and asset depreciation.

"AEG PS represents everything we are looking for in a partner; an agile organization, outstanding quality products, large service networks and a 125-year-old brand name," says Risto Thurén, President of Burland Energy. "Together with AEG PS we are well positioned to meet the growing demand of assisting customers to make a move from being a passive owner to an efficient user."

"'UPSaaS' is an attractive alternative for customers to benefit from AEG PS' highly reliable UPS solutions and services by receiving a fully packaged service without any capital investment. We believe that innovation today is not only technical but also a matter of how we are servicing our customers," explains Jeffrey Casper, AEG PS CEO. "Burland's approach is opening a disruptive change in offering secured energy supply as a service and we are very happy to develop business with them along this path."

About AEG Power Solutions

AEG Power Solutions (AEG PS) Group is a global provider of power electronics systems and solutions for all industrial and demanding commercial power requirements offering one of the most comprehensive product and service portfolios in the area of uninterruptible power supply and power management.Thanks to its distinctive expertise bridging both AC and DC power technologies and spanning the worlds of both conventional and renewable energy, the company creates innovative solutions for next generation distributed power generation.AEG Power Solutions Group is the sole subsidiary of the holding company 3W Power S.A. (WKN A114Z9) / ISINLU1072910919), based in Luxembourg. The Group is headquartered in Zwanenburg in the Netherlands. The shares of 3W Power are admitted to trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: 3W9K).

About Burland Energy SA

Burland Energy SA is a Swiss based corporation creating and adapting innovative energy services to new industry standards. UPSaaS' program is the first to offer mission critical power services on pay-per-use basis, targeted primarily at the data center, industrial and healthcare sectors.

For more information, visit: https://www.aegps.com/en/services/ups-as-a-service/ , http://www.aegps.com and http://www.burlandenergy.com.

This communication does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell or exchange any securities of 3W Power. This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, inter alia, statements expressing our expectations, intentions, projections, estimates, and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable evaluation and opinion of the management but are subject to risks and uncertainties which are beyond the control of 3W Power and, as a general rule, difficult to predict. The management and the company cannot and do not, under any circumstances, guarantee future results or performance of 3W Power and the actual results of 3W Power may materially differ from the information expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, investors are cautioned against relying on the forward-looking statements contained herein as a basis for their investment decisions regarding 3W Power.

3W Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein.

For further information, please contact:

Claire Pairault

Corporate Communications

AEG Power Solutions

Mobile:+33-6-19-60-91-64

Email: claire.pairault@aegps.com

Risto Thuren

President

Burland Energy S.A

11, Riant-Coteau

1196 Gland

Switzerland

http://www.burlandenergy.com

