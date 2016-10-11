Jörg Pfirrmann, member of the Executive Board of Sartorius AG, has informed the Supervisory Board to be not available for an extension of his contract, which would be up for renewal in July 2017, as he plans to pursue other professional objectives. To ensure a smooth transition, Mr. Pfirrmann will continue to fully perform his obligations up to the end of the contract term.

Professor Dr. Arnold Picot, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sartorius AG, commented: "We very much regret, that Mr. Pfirrmann has decided for personal reasons not to continue in his role as a Executive Board member after the expiry of his contract. The Supervisory Board would like to thank him on behalf of the entire company for his accomplishments and great dedication. In leading the Finance, IT and Human Resources Management units, Mr. Pfirrmann has made major contributions to the strategic and operational development of Sartorius. We wish him all the best for both his personal and his professional future and are confident that we will maintain good relations after his departure."

Jörg Pfirrmann was appointed to the Executive Board of Sartorius AG on July 24, 2009. Under his responsibility the Sartorius Group significantly broadened its financing instruments, expanded its global IT infrastructure and reorganized its HR functions. In addition, Jörg Pfirrmann was actively involved in a number of acquisition projects and in the implementation of Sartorius' new division structure. Before joining the Executive Board, Mr. Pfirrmann worked in various functions in Sartorius' Group Finance, where he most recently served as the Head of Finance Controlling.

The Supervisory Board will promptly initiate steps to appoint a successor for the position on the Executive Board.

A Profile of Sartorius

The Sartorius Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment provider with two divisions: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products Services. Bioprocess Solutions with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions helps customers produce biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently. Lab Products Services, with its premium laboratory instruments, consumables and services, concentrates on serving the needs of laboratories performing research and quality assurance at pharma and biopharma companies and on those of academic research institutes. Founded in 1870, the company earned sales revenue of more than 1.1 billion euros in 2015. More than 6,200 people work at the Group's 50 manufacturing and sales sites, serving customers around the globe.

