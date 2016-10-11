CARMEL, IN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM), a leading global provider of SaaS enterprise for Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM), including cloud-based strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay solutions, will present live webinar on Thursday, October 13, 2016, at 2:00 PM EDT. Jimmy LeFever, Director, Research and Advisory Services, PayStream Advisors, Constantine Limberakis, VP Product Marketing, Determine, Inc. and Gene Travers, Senior Solutions Engineer, Determine, Inc. will discuss striking the right balance between process and technology to transform your procurement organization.

In this upcoming webinar, we'll take you through five everyday, core processes, and how real-world organizations have transformed them with better supplier management.

You'll learn how to:

Identify and prioritize your most pressing supplier management goals

Gauge the current state of your supply base and prepare for on-boarding

Reduce hidden regulatory and compliance risks

About Determine, Inc.

Determine, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTRM) is a leading global provider of SaaS Source to Pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) solutions. Our visionary technologies allow our customers to effectively manage the full scope of Source to Pay and ECLM using our Determine Cloud Platform. Our Source to Pay software suite includes strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management and procure-to-pay applications.

The Determine Cloud Platform gives procurement, finance and legal professionals the ability to deliver profound insights through analysis of their supplier relationships and contractual requirements. Our customers leverage the Determine Cloud Platform to discover previously unseen supplier and spend data; make more informed and smarter business decisions; drive new revenue; control costs; improve workflow efficiencies; and mitigate risk.

Our customers benefit from the Determine Cloud Platform's robust suite of integrated applications. Whether they start with a full-suite implementation or choose to implement just one application and build over time, each additional application allows for the automatic sharing of data already in place on the Determine Cloud Platform.

For more information, please visit: www.determine.com.

