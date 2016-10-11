SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/11/16 -- VuPoint Solutions, a leader in portable imaging and electronic products, in partnership with Kuna Systems, a leader in technology for home security and internet connected devices, announce the availability of Toucan, a retrofit home security system built for existing outdoor home light, in select Lowe's stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com. As the first national retailer to launch Toucan across the U.S., Lowe's is enabling homeowners to meet their unique home security needs.

Toucan is manufactured by VuPoint Solutions and features Kuna Powered technology. As a part of Kuna's manufacturing license program called Kuna Powered, Toucan allows homeowners to see and talk with visitors no matter where they are, including viewing live video and capturing footage for up to two hours via the Kuna mobile app. Easy do-it-yourself installation ensures homeowners can turn their existing outdoor lights into smart security systems immediately.

"We are proud to offer an alternative home security solution to our customers with Toucan, which brings convenient home security to users who have an existing outdoor light they want to enhance without fully replacing it," said Sai-Wai Fu, CEO of Kuna Systems. "The Kuna team is excited about the continued evolution of our brand. As one of the first smart home security companies to develop a product with focus on exterior monitoring, we're looking forward to expanding our service offering to more innovative products, like Toucan."

"Toucan's capabilities are further enhanced by the Kuna mobile app and allow our customers to tap into the full potential of self-monitoring home security," said Mitchell Kuan, Vice President at VuPoint Solutions. "We're thrilled to partner with Kuna in an effort to further embrace the full potential of smart home security."

Toucan is available for purchase now in select Lowe's stores nationwide and on www.lowes.com. To learn more about Toucan, visit www.toucan.solutions/.

About Toucan

Toucan is a preventive home security system built to retro fit any existing outdoor light. Consisting of a camera with a speaker, siren and accompanying mobile app, Toucan detects movement at doors and sends an alert to smartphones. Through the mobile app, homeowners can see and talk with visitors no matter where they are, including viewing live video and captured footage for up to two hours. For more information, visit www.toucan.solutions.

About Kuna Systems

Kuna Systems is a smart home security services company with a focus on prevention, not just detection. Kuna Systems powers a range of "connected" outdoor home security devices including the Maximus Smart Security Light, manufactured by Jiawei, and Toucan, manufactured by VuPoint Solutions. These devices can be controlled remotely via the Kuna Powered mobile app (for iOS & Android). Using the mobile app, homeowners receive immediate notifications when someone is detected outside their home and can communicate through a two-way intercom, sound a siren alarm, view a live feed or turn the light on/off. For more information, visit www.getkuna.com.

