sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 12.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,687 Euro		-0,071
-0,45 %
WKN: 852025 ISIN: US7244791007 Ticker-Symbol: PBW 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PITNEY BOWES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PITNEY BOWES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,563
15,878
11.10.
15,634
15,831
11.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PITNEY BOWES INC
PITNEY BOWES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PITNEY BOWES INC15,687-0,45 %