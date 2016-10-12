DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX--(Marketwired - October 12, 2016) - The Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) gathered in Dripping Springs, Texas, for the 26th annual Texas Truck Rodeo where more than 70 journalists named the 2017 Ford Super Duty the 2017 "Truck of Texas."

More than 71 vehicles valued at nearly $4 million were evaluated in 17 categories over a two-day period at a new venue for this year's truck rodeo, the Longhorn River Ranch.

"We are honored to win the 'Truck of Texas' award as it underscores how the all-new 2017 Ford Super Duty lineup are the toughest, smartest and most capable trucks we've ever built," said Doug Scott, Ford Truck Group Marketing Manager. "This prestigious award from the Texas Auto Writer's Association further solidifies Ford's truck leadership in Texas, where F-series continues to be the best-selling truck and builds on our momentum as the top-selling truck in the United States for 39 consecutive years."

The 2017 Nissan Armada was named the SUV of Texas and the 2017 Volvo XC90 was named the CUV of Texas. TAWA journalists voted Ford Motor Co. as the 2017 Truck Line of Texas.

The TAWA Truck Rodeo, sponsored by Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI), was held in the scenic Texas Hill Country as vehicles were tested both on and off-road. TAWA members evaluated the off-road vehicles while climbing rocks, crossing creeks and dodging exotic wildlife.

TAWA members evaluated pickups, SUVs and crossover utility vehicles whose combined sticker prices totaled more than $4 million. Engineers from the competing manufacturers were on hand to answer questions from journalists about the vehicles and to aid in the evaluation process. Journalists were also able to evaluate vehicles side by side.

"This year's Texas Truck Rodeo was by far the most competitive in the most categories," TAWA President Nic Phillips said. "More than 70 member journalists put in more than the equivalent of 15 days of driving time in the competing vehicles. After careful evaluation, I believe the results of the competition show just how competitive truck and utility vehicles are today," Phillips said. "Ford's all-new 2017 Super Duty and its innovative use of advanced materials, as well as improvements in powertrain and features, thoroughly impressed our journalists," he said. "Nissan was the most overall awarded brand with five category wins, including the 2017 Nissan Armada as the SUV of Texas. Volvo defended its title as CUV of Texas with the 2017 XC90."

The 2017 award categories and winning vehicles were:

Truck of Texas: 2017 Ford Super Duty

SUV of Texas: 2017 Nissan Armada

CUV of Texas: 2017 Volvo XC90

Truck line of Texas: Ford Motor Co.

Heavy duty pickup truck: 2017 Ford Super Duty

Best commercial vehicle: 2017 Nissan Titan XD Single Cab

Luxury pickup truck: 2017 RAM 1500

Off-road pickup: 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon

Full-size pickup: 2017 Nissan Titan

Midsize pickup: 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Best technology: Honda In-bed audio system

Best connectivity: FCA Uconnect Access

Best powertrain: 2017 Ford F-150 with 3.5 EcoBoost V-6 engine

Off-road utility vehicle: 2017 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Full-size luxury SUV: 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mid-size luxury SUV: 2017 Jaguar F-Pace

Full-size SUV: 2017 Nissan Armada

Mid-size SUV: 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Compact SUV: 2017 Jeep Cherokee

Full-size CUV: 2016 Mazda CX-9

Mid-size CUV: 2016 Nissan Murano

Compact CUV: 2016 Jeep Renegade

Luxury CUV: 2017 Volvo XC90

The Texas Auto Writers Association, Inc. was founded in 1985 by automotive journalists who wanted to provide an avenue of professional growth, development and networking. These professionals sought to create an automotive event that was unique to Texas, and the result was the TAWA Truck Rodeo. Since 1992, Truck Rodeos have been held in San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Granbury and Spring Branch, and now Dripping Springs.

At nearly 1,650 acres, with over a mile of frontage on FM 165, approximately 1.25 miles of both sides of Onion Creek, rich bottom land and high hilltops, ample native and exotic game, Longhorn River Ranch was an ideal location for evaluating the off-road capabilities of the latest and greatest from auto manufacturers.

In 2003, TAWA created an event for sedans, sports cars, and other vehicles not eligible for the Truck Rodeo. The Texas Auto Roundup, as the event is called today, has been held annually at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. For more information, visit www.texasautowriters.org.

For multimedia content: http://texasautowriters.tritium.co/tawa-announces-2016-texas-truck-rodeo-winners

