PJSC MAGNIT - Unaudited 9M 2016 Financial Results Publication Date

Press Release

Krasnodar

October 12, 2016

PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Publication Date of its Unaudited 9M 2016 Financial Results Prepared in accordance with the IFRS

Krasnodar, Russia (October 12, 2016): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), is pleased to announce the publication date of its unaudited 9M 2016 financial results prepared in accordance with the IFRS.

Please be informed that PJSC "Magnit" plans to release its unaudited 9M 2016 financial results prepared in accordance with the IFRS and based on the management accounts on Friday, October 21, 2016 at 10:00 AM (Moscow time).

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2016, Magnit operated 33 distribution centers and 13,364 stores (10,138 convenience, 407 hypermarkets and 2,819 drogerie stores) in 2,436 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


© 2016 PR Newswire