Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Antifreeze Coolant Market Analysis: By Agent (Methanol, Ethylene glycol, Propylene glycol, Glycerol); By Technology; By Application (Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace, Construction) and Automotive Aftermarket With Forecast (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Antifreeze coolants are used to ensure the transfer of heat under extreme and cold conditions and also preventing engines from overheating. The functioning of an internal combustion engine is known to generate a significant amount of heat and this heat has to be dealt with using a coolant.

Antifreeze coolants are mainly comprised of propylene glycol, ethylene glycol, methanol, and glycerol. Ethylene glycol, while being the most popular, is also associated with higher levels of toxicity and is extremely poisonous to living beings. It is difficult to detect in the human body and the consumption is usually associated with intoxication, diarrhea and can eventually result in death. Propylene glycol is less toxic and is a reason it is safe to be used in processed foods.

This report covers the antifeeze coolant market for the automotive aftermarket application in terms of Agent, Technology and Type of Vehicle. Europe followed by North America currently account for the largest share of the global antifreeze coolant market. Asia Pacific and South America are slated to grow at higher rates owing to the economic growth and the growing automotive industry in these regions.

