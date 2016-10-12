VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 12, 2016) - Apivio Systems Inc. ("Apivio" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APV) today announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, David Pais, will present at the StableView Asset Management TECH16 Conference on Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 12:50pm (ET). Mr. Pais will provide a corporate update on the Company's performance and participate in a Q&A session. The conference is being held at the Arcadian Loft, located at 401 Bay Street, Simpson Tower, 8 th floor.

About Apivio Systems

Apivio Systems Inc. is a Canadian technology company principally engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sale of communications equipment and software. It has a wholly-owned Korean subsidiary with an established track record of supplying VoIP telephone equipment and other products to major Korean and international telecommunications carriers. For more information regarding the Company, please refer to its respective public filings available at www.sedar.com.

