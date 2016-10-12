NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION INTO WHICH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW

The Swedish state and the Norwegian state represented by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries today announce a sale of up to 19 million ordinary shares in SAS AB (publ) ("SAS"), corresponding to approximately 5.8 per cent of the total number of ordinary shares in SAS (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will be carried out pro rata in proportion to the respective state's current holding in SAS.

The Transaction is structured as an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors. The minimum order and allocation has been set to the number of shares that equals an aggregate purchase price of the SEK equivalent of EUR 100,000. The bookbuilding commences immediately after this press release is made public. Pricing and settlement of the Transaction will be effected in SEK, with delivery of shares registered in the Swedish Euroclear system expected to occur on 17 October 2016.

The Swedish state and the Norwegian state consider that long term, SAS will benefit from a changed ownership structure that would entail a reduced state ownership. The Transaction is a first step in a gradual and responsible divestment of the Swedish state's and the Norwegian state's ownership in SAS.

The Swedish state and the Norwegian state have agreed to a customary lock-up for a period of 180 days after the Transaction.

The Swedish state and the Norwegian state have appointed Citigroup as global coordinator and joint bookrunner and Nordea and Swedbank as joint bookrunners.

Contacts:

Norwegian Ministry

Gösta Brunnander

Acting Press Secretary to Minister for Enterprise and Innovation Mikael Damberg

+46 72-544 28 66

Duty Press Officer, Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries

media@nfd.dep.no Cell: +47 902 51 303