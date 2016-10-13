Rezidor Hotel Group: Rezidor's Q3 2016 Financial Report & Webcast on 25th October 2016

The Rezidor Hotel Group will release its Financial Report Q3-2016 on 25th October 2016 at 7:30 CET. On the same day, at 10:00 CET, Wolfgang M. Neumann, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO will also host an audio webcast.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46(0)8 5033 6538 Sweden National free phone: 0200 883 440 United Kingdom: +44(0)20 3427 1918 United Kingdom National free phone: 0800 279 4841 Belgium: +32(0)2 404 0660 Belgium National free phone: 0800 58032 France: +33(0)1 76 77 22 27 France National free phone: 0805 631 579 United States of America: +1646 254 3360 USA National free phone 1877 280 1254 Confirmation Code: 3927067

To follow the webcast, please visit: www.investor.rezidor.com (http://www.investor.rezidor.com/)

For further information, contact:

Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com)

Lucie Cardona, Corporate Communications & PR Leader

lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com)

