sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 13.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,463 Euro		-0,103
-2,89 %
WKN: A0LEEL ISIN: SE0001857533 Ticker-Symbol: RPZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REZIDOR HOTEL GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REZIDOR HOTEL GROUP AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
13.10.2016 | 10:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Rezidor Hotel Group: Rezidor's Q3 2016 Financial Report & Webcast on 25th October 2016

The Rezidor Hotel Group will release its Financial Report Q3-2016 on 25th October 2016 at 7:30 CET. On the same day, at 10:00 CET, Wolfgang M. Neumann, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO will also host an audio webcast.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46(0)8 5033 6538
Sweden National free phone: 0200 883 440
   
United Kingdom: +44(0)20 3427 1918
United Kingdom National free phone: 0800 279 4841
   
Belgium: +32(0)2 404 0660
Belgium National free phone: 0800 58032
   
France: +33(0)1 76 77 22 27
France National free phone: 0805 631 579
   
United States of America: +1646 254 3360
USA National free phone 1877 280 1254
   
Confirmation Code: 3927067  

To follow the webcast, please visit: www.investor.rezidor.com (http://www.investor.rezidor.com/)

For further information, contact:
Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com)

Lucie Cardona, Corporate Communications & PR Leader
lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2048559/765941.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Rezidor Hotel Group via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire (Europe)