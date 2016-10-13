TÜV SÜD Approves the ISO 26262 Tool Qualification Kit for Danlaw's Mx-Suite

NOVI, Michigan, Oct. 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Danlaw, Inc., a global provider of automotive electronics, engineering tools and embedded engineering services, received approval by TÜV SÜD for an ISO 26262 based Tool Qualification Kit (TQK) for Mx-Suite. TÜV SÜD is an accredited laboratory for Functional Safety and provides testing, inspection, certification and training services globally. Danlaw collaborated with CertTech, LLC, to develop the TQK. The Kit generates the artifacts necessary to demonstrate compliance to ISO 26262, thus significantly reducing qualification cost and effort for embedded developers.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161013/428376

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161013/428434LOGO

"From the onset of the TQK development, this was deemed as an important milestone for the product," said Dan McClung, VP Operations, Engineering Solutions of Danlaw. "In the end, it greatly benefits our customers in meeting the increased requirements in safety-critical industries while improving time to market."

The TÜV SÜD review process involved an evaluation of the trustworthiness of the software tools by assessing the use of the software tools in alignment with the safety plan. Trustworthiness is achieved by performing a suitable combination of methods defined by ISO 26262:2011, which is the standard for functional safety of electrical and /or electronic systems in production automobiles. These methods include: increased confidence from use, evaluation of the development process, validation of the software tool, and development (of the tool) in accordance with a safety standard. The TQK implements the qualification method -- "validation of the software tool" in accordance with ISO 26262:2011-8. The deliverables consist of a Safety Manual, additional supporting documentation and a suite of tests that establish the validated operation of Mx-Suite in accordance with the ISO-26262 standard.

Mx-Suite is a test management and execution tool that provides an integrated test development environment where the configuration of the I/O test resources (test harness, transforms), definition of test cases, execution of scenarios, pass/fail determination of test measurements, and formal report generation are partitioned from the actual I/O test resources that provide the literal interaction with Unit Under Test (UUT).

ABOUT CERTTECH

CertTech is a premier provider of software test automation services, systems and product solutions to leading global companies in highly regulated industries. With nearly 20 years of extensive experience in regulated industries and functional safety standards, CertTech thoroughly understands the requirements for using qualified tools specified by standards such as ISO 26262 (Automotive), DO-178C (Aerospace) and IEC 62304 (Medical). The company has offices in Kansas City, Cedar Rapids and Albuquerque.

ABOUT DANLAW

Danlaw is a global leader in connected car and automotive electronics. Our family of 800 people live, breathe, and create innovative tech for some of the world's largest car makers. Thirty years ago, we designed software for the first 8-bit Electronic Engine Control module, and today, we continue to develop forward-looking technologies. We focus our efforts on R&D to stay ahead of rapidly changing industry needs in an increasingly connected world. Danlaw is known for ground-breaking technology, efficient development, and adaptive solutions for dynamic environments. Our Engineering Solutions Group provides solutions for embedded systems development and testing for Embedded Control Units (ECUs), vehicle network communications, and embedded software engineering tools.