sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 13.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

86,82 Euro		+0,65
+0,75 %
WKN: 893899 ISIN: US9290421091 Ticker-Symbol: VO7 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
VORNADO REALTY TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VORNADO REALTY TRUST 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,70
87,43
22:59
86,37
86,77
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALEXANDERS INC
ALEXANDERS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALEXANDERS INC342,15-0,50 %
VORNADO REALTY TRUST86,82+0,75 %