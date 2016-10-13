Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2016) - In the past few months, Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") has been assessing various opportunities to deploy its capital in one or more businesses to create shareholder value. The Company does not intend to make any further announcements regarding its review until the Board has approved a specific possible transaction or other course of action requiring disclosure. Jaguar may also consider financing alternatives including a rights offering or private placement.

Vic Alboini, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are reviewing opportunities in various sectors including mining, technology, industrial and financial services. We may end up not doing any transactions or we possibly could do one or more transactions. It all depends on value creation potential, available management and pricing."

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank that generally invests in undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated public companies where Jaguar determines that one or more changes could be made to create shareholder value.

