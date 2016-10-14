Silver Wheaton to Release 2016 Third Quarter Results on November 9, 2016

VANCOUVER, October 13, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSX: SLW) (NYSE: SLW) will release 2016 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, after market close.

A conference call will be held Thursday, November 10, 2016, starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:





DialtollfreefromCanadaortheUS:1-888-231-8191

DialfromoutsideCanadaortheUS:1-647-427-7450

Passcode:99437889

Liveaudiowebcast:http://www.silverwheaton.com





Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until November 17, 2016, at 11:59 pm (Eastern Time). The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:





DialtollfreefromCanadaortheUS:1-855-859-2056

DialfromoutsideCanadaortheUS:1-416-849-0833

Passcode:99437889

Archivedaudiowebcast:http://www.silverwheaton.com





Patrick Drouin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Silver Wheaton Corp., Tel: +1-844-288-9878, Email: info@silverwheaton.com, Website: http://www.silverwheaton.com