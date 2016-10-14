TOKYO, JAPAN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/14/16 -- Brocade (NASDAQ: BRCD) today announced that IT solutions and services giant Fujitsu has successfully deployed Brocade® Workflow Composer to enhance the functionality of its virtual desktop-as-a-service (V-DaaS) offering. The network automation platform increases the agility and security of Fujitsu's V-DaaS operations by aligning the network with IT operations and tool chains. As a result, V-DaaS customers can streamline their digital transformation while increasing business innovation and gaining a competitive advantage.

The initial impetus for the Brocade Workflow Composer deployment stemmed from V-DaaS customer requests for enhanced security, with Fujitsu investigating ways to automate isolation of virtual desktops that have suffered a security incident from the rest of the V-DaaS network. Fujitsu considered a variety of potential solutions, including internal development and third-party software, before selecting Brocade Workflow Composer because it simplifies the automation of cross-domain workflows on the V-DaaS network.

"We are addressing changes in V-DaaS customers' business environments and requirements with the capability to quickly and flexibly implement new services and functions," said Narumi Takano, director of Desktop-as-a-Service Business Promotion, Global Managed Infrastructure Service Division, Managed Infrastructure Services Business Unit, Global Services Integration Business, Fujitsu Limited. "Brocade Workflow Composer is a great automation platform for DevOps environments, enhancing the selection of scripts for developers and offering flexible implementation and licensing structures. We were able to implement the virus non-diffusion service with reduced design cycle and cost than initially expected, to offer highly competitive services."

Brocade Workflow Composer is based on the StackStorm open source project, which provides a streamlined method for apps, services, and workflows to be combined. Thanks to this strong ecosystem of innovation, the product features nearly 2,000 pre-wired integrations for popular cross-domain platforms and technologies. This includes Brocade VDX® 6740 switches with software-defined network (SDN) capabilities that form an intelligent fabric at the heart of V-DaaS, giving Fujitsu developers and customers a powerful foundation for event-driven automation.

"IT infrastructure is only as agile as its least agile component," said Masakazu Aoba, VP of Brocade Japan. "The lack of network automation and the difficulty of fully aligning the network with IT operations and tool chains today is the single biggest inhibitor to an organization's ability to capitalize on digital transformation. With Brocade Workflow Composer now in place, Fujitsu can fully address these issues and take V-DaaS to the next level, both in terms of operational automation and functional enhancement."

Fujitsu is now leveraging workflow automation in a number of V-DaaS development initiatives, including:

Automated recovery of the network once a security-compromised virtual desktop has been isolated

Automated configuration and recovery of the Brocade VDX 6740 switches

The expansion of V-DaaS to include a new mobile device service





Because Fujitsu also plans to offer V-DaaS in overseas markets, including Singapore and the US, the company expects to continue its close partnership with Brocade in the design and integration of an automation platform for networking and the cloud.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 156,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.

About Brocade

Brocade (NASDAQ: BRCD) networking solutions help the world's leading organizations turn their networks into platforms for business innovation. With solutions spanning public and private data centers to the network edge, Brocade is leading the industry in its transition to the New IP network infrastructures required for today's era of digital business. (www.brocade.com)

© 2016 Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

These products and features and their availability are subject to change at the sole discretion of Brocade, and Brocade shall have no liability for delay in the delivery or failure to deliver any of the products or features described herein.

Brocade, the B-wing symbol, and MyBrocade are registered trademarks of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., in the United States and in other countries. Other brands, product names, or service names mentioned of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. are listed at www.brocade.com/en/legal/brocade-legal-intellectual-property/brocade-legal-trademarks.html. Other marks may belong to third parties.

BROCADE MEDIA CONTACT

Brocade APAC Corp Communications

Wendy Lang

Tel: +65 6317 2464

wlang@brocade.com



PR AGENCY CONTACT

Red Agency Singapore, Part of Havas Group

Tony Tan/Rekha Indiran

Tel: +65 6317 6715

tony.tan@redagency.asia

rekha.indiran@redagency.asia



