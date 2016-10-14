Research and Markets - Global Wind Turbine Bearing Market CAGR Growth of 12.61% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Schaeffler, Rothe Erde, Rollix

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Wind Turbine Bearing Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global wind turbine bearing market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.61% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, increase in rotor diameter will be a key driver for market growth. Unlike conventional power plants, wind energy generation is highly dependent on meteorological conditions, especially wind speed. The maximum energy that can be harnessed by a wind turbine is roughly proportionate to the swept area of the rotor.

Technological advances and blade design are the main factors leading to increase in wind turbine output and capacity. By just doubling the rotor size or diameter, the power output increases fourfold.

Further, the report states that during the forecast period, the turbines are expected to undergo more R&D, which will also be backed by the expected increase in offshore wind capacity.

However, this would pose a challenge for the wind turbine bearing market, especially for the cylindrical roller and spherical roller bearings that are the most commonly used type in gearbox applications. With technological advances and the rise in R&D expected to increase the demand for direct-drive turbines, their use will hinder the growth of the global wind turbine bearing market.

Companies Mentioned:

Dalian Metallurgical Bearing

SKF

Timken

TMB

ZWZ

IMO Liebherr

NSK

NTN Bearing

Rollix

Rothe Erde

Schaeffler

