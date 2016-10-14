Research and Markets - Global Sheet Metal Equipment Market CAGR Growth of 6.69% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: FANUC, JTELT, Kennametal

DUBLIN, October 14, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global sheet metal equipment market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.69% during the period 2016-2020.

According to the report, increase in demand from end-user industries will be a key driver for market growth. Industrial outputs that had taken a hit in many countries following the global economic recession of 2008 are showing signs of slow recovery.

Automation is employed on a large scale in industrial sectors, such as such as automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, medical devices, industrial machinery, and renewable energy. This adoption is contributing to these industries' positive growth and is reflected in the stabilized manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMIs.)

Further, the report states that China is a leading consumer of machine tools. However, the growth of the manufacturing sector in China, especially industrial machinery, is experiencing slowdown due to overcapacity in the market.

This factor combined with the country's effort to shift to consumer-led economy will have a negative impact on the demand for press brakes in the country. China and Japan constitute a major portion of the market share. Therefore, a slowdown in China's economy and its impact on the demand for Japanese press brakes is a major challenge to the market growth of the market.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

