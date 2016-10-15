In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Sany Heavy Industry 4,2% vor Terex 2,95%, Palfinger 1,87%, Cargotec 1,3% und Manitowoc -4,71%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Terex 6,66% vor Cargotec 5,15% , Sany Heavy Industry 3,07% , Palfinger -1,84% und Manitowoc -1,98% . Weitere Highlights: Manitowoc ist nun 7 Tage im Minus (6,9% Verlust von 4,78 auf 4,45). Year-to-date lag per letztem Schlusskurs Manitowoc 37,35% (Vorjahr: -31,36 Prozent) im Plus. Dahinter Terex 36,04% (Vorjahr: -35,41 Prozent) und Cargotec 19,54% (Vorjahr: 35,03 Prozent). Sany Heavy Industry -14,54% (Vorjahr: -34 Prozent) im Minus. Dahinter Palfinger 2,06% (Vorjahr: 26,01 Prozent) und Cargotec 19,54%...

