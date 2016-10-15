sprite-preloader
Samstag, 15.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

106,83 Euro		+1,141
+1,08 %
WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,08
107,51
13:01
107,16
107,32
14.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLE INC
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLE INC106,83+1,08 %
SEMTECH CORPORATION22,547-1,09 %
SHINKO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO LTD5,238-1,37 %
TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC9,815-0,57 %