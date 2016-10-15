In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Shinko Electric Industries 3,53% vor Apple 3,13%, Ibiden Co.Ltd 2,12%, Compeq Manufacturing 0%, Intel -1,71%, AT&S -2,22%, Unimicron Technology Corp -3,37%, Qualcomm Incorporated -3,65%, Semtech Corporation -8,65% und TTM Technologies, Inc. -8,66%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Ibiden Co.Ltd 14,23% vor Apple 10,94% , Shinko Electric Industries 9,6% , Qualcomm Incorporated 7,2% , TTM Technologies, Inc. 5,44% , Intel 5,17% , Compeq Manufacturing 2,49% , AT&S 1,57% , Unimicron Technology Corp -1,15% und Semtech Corporation -3,38% . Weitere Highlights: TTM Technologies, Inc. ist nun 4...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...