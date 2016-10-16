A Pinterest IPO Makes More Sense Than Other Tech IPOsPinterest, a popular online service that allows users to pin (attach) pictures or videos-which web aficionados call "pins"-related to their interests (hence the name) could go public. Indeed, the cards are all there for a Pinterest initial public offering (IPO) in 2017, given that the company announced that it can count on over 150 million active users. This user number is 50% higher than a year ago, and an IPO would help fuel momentum. Pinterest, founded in 2010 in California, has an.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...