Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2016) - Medical electrocardiogram ("EKG") software and device manufacturer CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), confirms it has received notice from MD Primer Inc. ("MDP") that a $900,000 line of credit ("LOC"), which matures on December 31, 2016, will not be renewed.

The LOC has not been drawn upon, nor paid down, since April 2015 and has a current balance of $884,000. The LOC bears an interest rate of Prime plus 2.5% and allows the borrowed amount to be repaid at any time without penalty during the term. With the MDP notice, the Company confirms it will continue its efforts for the planned retiring of the LOC, which is secured against the Company's assets. The Company also recently announced it has contractually engaged firms to support its Board in coordinating analyst support, investor relations, and marketing, sales and financing efforts. The Company has reported improved 2016 financials (see table below) and a series of intended new product releases that will enable its consumer and medical HeartCheck™ branded devices and SMART Monitoring ECG reading service to now tap into the Smartphone-connected telemedicine and mobile health monitoring devices market.