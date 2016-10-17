Orascom Development Holding AG: Tochtergesellschaften von Orascom Development Holding schliessen dreijährigen Mietvertrag mit der FTI Group für drei Hotels in Makadi mit einer Miete von EUR 3.3 Millionen pro Jahr ab

Medienmitteilung

Tochtergesellschaften von Orascom Development Holding schliessen dreijährigen Mietvertrag mit der FTI Group für drei Hotels in Makadi mit einer Miete von EUR 3.3 Millionen pro Jahr ab

Kairo, 17. Oktober 2016 - Orascom Development Holding hat über Tochtergesellschaften mit der FTI Group einen dreijährigen Mietvertrag für drei der Gruppenhotels in Makadi abgeschlossen.

FTI ist die viergrösste Reiseagentur in Deutschland mit jährlich über 5.3 Passagieren und einem konsolidierten Umsatz von EUR 2.6 Milliarden im Geschäftsjahr 2014/15. Das Unternehmen beschäftigt über 6'000 Mitarbeitende und offeriert ein breites Spektrum an Dienstleistungen rund um Ferien und Reisen.

Das Royal Azur (491 Zimmer), der Club Azur (339 Zimmer) und das Makadi Gardens (281 Zimmer) werden für eine Betrag von EUR 3.3 Millionen pro Jahr vermietet, wobei sich die Zahlungen jährlich um 5% erhöhen. Zwei dieser drei Hotels waren aufgrund der Reisebeschränkungen aus Russland seit Dezember 2015 geschlossen.

Der Vertrag beginnt am 1. November 2016 und die Mieten werden jeweils quartalsweise zu gleichen Anteilen überwiesen.

Über Orascom Development Holding AG

Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in acht Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Jordanien, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan acht Destinationen: Vier in Ägypten; El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi und Haram City, The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Salalah Beach in Oman sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Orascom Development verfügt über eine Doppelkotierung mit einer Primärkotierung im Hauptsegment an der SIX Swiss Exchange und einer Zweitkotierung an der EGX Egyptian Exchange.

Kontakt für Investoren: Sara El Gawahergy Leiter Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Media: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

