Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/SonstigesOrascom Development Holding AG: Tochtergesellschaften von OrascomDevelopment Holding schliessen dreijährigen Mietvertrag mit der FTI Groupfür drei Hotels in Makadi mit einer Miete von EUR 3.3 Millionen pro Jahr ab17.10.2016 / 07:00Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR.---------------------------------------------------------------------------MedienmitteilungTochtergesellschaften von Orascom Development Holding schliessendreijährigen Mietvertrag mit der FTI Group für drei Hotels in Makadi miteiner Miete von EUR 3.3 Millionen pro Jahr abKairo, 17. Oktober 2016 - Orascom Development Holding hat überTochtergesellschaften mit der FTI Group einen dreijährigen Mietvertrag fürdrei der Gruppenhotels in Makadi abgeschlossen.FTI ist die viergrösste Reiseagentur in Deutschland mit jährlich über 5.3Passagieren und einem konsolidierten Umsatz von EUR 2.6 Milliarden imGeschäftsjahr 2014/15. Das Unternehmen beschäftigt über 6'000 Mitarbeitendeund offeriert ein breites Spektrum an Dienstleistungen rund um Ferien undReisen.Das Royal Azur (491 Zimmer), der Club Azur (339 Zimmer) und das MakadiGardens (281 Zimmer) werden für eine Betrag von EUR 3.3 Millionen pro Jahrvermietet, wobei sich die Zahlungen jährlich um 5% erhöhen. Zwei dieserdrei Hotels waren aufgrund der Reisebeschränkungen aus Russland seitDezember 2015 geschlossen.Der Vertrag beginnt am 1. November 2016 und die Mieten werden jeweilsquartalsweise zu gleichen Anteilen überwiesen.Über Orascom Development Holding AGOrascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integriertenOrtschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen,Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auchunterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfoliovon Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in acht Ländern (Ägypten,Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Jordanien, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Monteneground Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan acht Destinationen: Vierin Ägypten; El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi und Haram City, The Cove in denVereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Salalah Beach in Omansowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Orascom Development verfügt über eineDoppelkotierung mit einer Primärkotierung im Hauptsegment an der SIX SwissExchange und einer Zweitkotierung an der EGX Egyptian Exchange.Kontakt für Investoren:Sara El Gawahergy Leiter Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Media:Philippe BlangeyPartnerDynamics Group AGTel: +41 432 68 32 35Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch Disclaimer & Cautionary StatementThe information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link toour website indicated herein is not for use within any country orjurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violationof law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use anysuch information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached newsrelease may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to,statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends,plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statementsregarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets,expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwritingclaims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statementsbecause, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks anduncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actualresults and Orascom Hotels and Development's plans and objectives to differmaterially from those expressed or implied in the forward lookingstatements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economicconditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii)performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates andcurrency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and inthe policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Hotels andDevelopment's results of operations and on whether Orascom Hotels andDevelopment will achieve its targets. Orascom Hotels and Developmentundertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events orcircumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that pastperformance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note thatinterim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results.Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung---------------------------------------------------------------------------