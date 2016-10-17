COLORADO SPRINGS, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/17/16 -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE MKT: GORO) (the "Company") reports preliminary production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 of approximately 6,066 ounces of gold, 431,335 ounces of silver and significant base metals. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has returned $108 million to shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010, and offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.

Preliminary third quarter production at the Company's Aguila Project totaled approximately 6,066 ounces of gold, 431,335 ounces of silver, 213 tonnes of copper, 1,000 tonnes of lead and 3,232 tonnes of zinc. Through the first three quarters of 2016, the Company's preliminary production numbers total approximately 22,540 ounces of gold, 1,437,900 ounces of silver, 777 tonnes of copper, 2,847 tonnes of lead and 10,306 tonnes of zinc.

The Company maintains its 2016 Annual Outlook of 26,000 gold ounces, 1,900,000 silver ounces, 1,100 tonnes of copper, 3,200 tonnes of lead and 12,900 tonnes of zinc.

Full financial results for the third quarter will be available at the time the Company files its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of gold and silver projects that feature low operating costs and produce high returns on capital. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, USA. The Company has 56,556,874 shares outstanding, zero warrants, zero debt and has returned $108 million back to shareholders since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010. Gold Resource Corporation offers shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.Goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Cautionary Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC.

Contacts:

Corporate Development

Greg Patterson

303-320-7708

www.Goldresourcecorp.com



