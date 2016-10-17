Global Chemical Leader Solvay Selects CGI to Modernize IT Applications Support Operations

PARIS, October 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announces the signing of an IT modernization contract with Solvay, a chemical and advanced materials company with operations in 53 countries. Solvay has chosen CGI to modernize itsapplications support operations, currently managed by Solvay Business Services (SBS) for its 30,900employees. Solvay is partnering with CGI to achieve the following business objectives:

Modernize and harmonize applications support and maintenance

Continuously improve service quality

Enhance the value creation associated with these services

To help Solvay realize these benefits, CGI will deliver maintenance services globally fromon shore inFrance, near shore from Portugal and from offshore delivery centres.

"Having the right partner with the proper experience, insights and flexibility is crucial to support our business services strategy around the world,"said Xavier Lancksweirt, General Manager, Solvay Business Services (SBS). "CGI's expertise and international scope will help us to drive the performance of our information technology and support services to enhance Solvay's efficiency and agility."

"I'm proud of the trust that Solvay has shown in CGI by awarding us with this contract," said Jean-Michel Baticle, President of CGI's operations in France, Luxembourg and Morocco. "Our global footprint was a definite plus in our selection, as was our proven know-how in transformational application services and the strong similarities of our two corporate cultures. We will put our business and technology expertise to work to satisfy Solvay's collaborators and thus contribute to the company's success."

About Solvay

An international chemical and advanced materials company, Solvay assists its customers in innovating, developing and delivering high-value, sustainable products and solutions, which consume less energy and reduce CO 2 emissions, optimize the use of resources, and improve the quality of life. Solvay serves diversified global end markets, including automotive and aerospace, consumer goods and healthcare, energy and environment, electricity and electronics, building and construction, as well as industrial applications. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with about 30,900employees spread across 53countries. It generated pro forma net sales of €12.4billion in 2015, with 90% resulting from activities in which it ranks among the world's top three players. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext in Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg:SOLB:BB- Reuters:SOLB.BR).

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI Group Inc. is the fifth largest independent information technology and business process services firm in the world. Approximately 65,000 professionals serve thousands of global clients from offices and delivery centers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, leveraging a comprehensive portfolio of services, including high-end business and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure management, as well as 150 IP-based services and solutions. With annual revenue in excess of C$10 billion and an order backlog exceeding C$20 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Website:http://www.cgi.com.

