PJSC MAGNIT - New "Magnit Family" Store Opening

Krasnodar

October 17, 2016

Magnit Announces the Opening of a new "Magnit Family" Store

Krasnodar (October 17, 2016): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), is pleased to announce the opening of a new "Magnit Family" store.

The 180th "Magnit Family" store is located at Arsenalnaya street, Tula, Central federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 7 100 SKUs, out of which about 81% are food items. There are 14 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is leased by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 11 pm.

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2016, Magnit operated 33 distribution centers and 13,364 stores (10,138 convenience, 407 hypermarkets and 2,819 drogerie stores) in 2,436 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.