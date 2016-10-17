Microsoft has chosen TMC, a division of C.H. Robinson, as its global logistics management provider. TMC will provide global technology and managed services to assist in bringing the technology giant's products to businesses, homes, and communities all over the world. TMC was selected because of its differentiating global capabilities and extensive experience in managing logistics for large multi-national shippers. After recently completing Microsoft's implementation across every region, TMC is now live with managing the company's global network.

"As a pioneer in the technology industry, Microsoft understands and recognizes innovation, connectivity, and best in class capabilities. Their decision to utilize our single global platform capable of managing logistics in all regions and all modes speaks volumes of TMC's ability to drive growth, differentiation, and solutions for customers," said Jordan Kass, president of TMC.

Microsoft is leveraging TMC's cloud-based, global technology paired with managed services that include process management expertise and supply chain consulting. Every Control Tower location within TMC's global network plays role in managing Microsoft's supply chain across more than 100 countries and all modes of transportation. The Control Tower network, with locations in Chicago, São Paulo, Amsterdam, Wroclaw, Mumbai, and Shanghai, are connected by TMC's single global technology platform, Navisphere, to optimize supply chain networks and streamline communication and connectivity across logistics providers.

"This accomplishment and delivery of service is possible thanks to the dedication, talent and tireless efforts of our employees across the globe," said Brent Nagy, vice president enterprise strategy. "It was a multi-year project that required a high-level of synchronization among our teams at every global Control Tower location. Throughout this process, they've demonstrated a relentless pursuit of operational excellence and continuous improvement on behalf of Microsoft."

"At the forefront of our global supply chain execution is our capability to scale and be agile in a dynamic landscape. This makes visibility, flexibility and speed paramount in what we need from our global TMS technology provider," said Alaina Hawkins, senior manager global logistics at Microsoft. "Through the global deployment of TMC's single transportation management platform, we have near real time, end to end supply chain visibility which enables us to make dynamic decisions on our fulfillment strategy."

TMC is a division of C.H. Robinson, one of the world's largest third party logistics (3PL) providers. TMC offers Managed TMS, which combines a global transportation management system (TMS), logistics process expertise, and consulting services. Through six Control Tower locations around the globe in Amsterdam, Chicago, Mumbai, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Wroclaw, clients can access cloud-based, proprietary TMS technology, logistics experts, and supply chain engineers to manage their day-to-day operations and optimize supply chain performance. In 2014, TMC managed over 4.2 million shipments and handled $2.7 billion in freight under management for clients around the world. For more information, visit www.mytmc.com.

