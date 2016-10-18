SCA (STO:SCAA) (STO:SCAB), a leading global hygiene and forest products company, has joined the Circular Economy 100 (CE100), an Ellen MacArthur Foundation program established to enable organizations to develop new circular opportunities. The transition to a circular economy powered by renewable energy and in which resources and energy are used as effectively as possible is the core of any low-carbon society. The CE100 membership will help accelerate SCA's circular economy ambitions and further enhance SCA's ability to contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and Goal 13: Climate Change.

"With this membership, SCA aims to contribute to a sustainable and circular society, which is one of its four Group objectives. This membership will provide us with new insights and ideas, leading to new innovations and business solutions that we can apply in our operations. It enables us to both share knowledge with, and learn more about the circular economy from, experts as well as other global companies," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of SCA.

An integral part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's mission is to work with global companies that share the same vision. The Foundation works with business, government and academia to build a framework for an economy that is both restorative and regenerative by design.

"Our objective is to contribute to a sustainable and circular society. This requires new ways of thinking, new ways of working and cross-sector partnerships. It will also require a strong focus on the effective use of resources, both in products and production. Services and products need to be designed to fit within a circular system," says Magnus Groth.

SCA has a long track record of minimizing the environmental impact of its products. For example, the Group has reduced the climate impact of its different TENA incontinence products by 13-23% (2008-2015) and its Tork paper towels by 11% (2011-2014). CO2 emissions from SCA's production sites and purchased electricity were reduced by more than 17% between 2005 and 2015. Furthermore, water usage relative to the production level in water-stressed regions declined by 19% between 2010 and 2015.

SCA is a leading global hygiene and forest products company. The Group develops and produces sustainable personal care, tissue and forest products. Sales are conducted in about 100 countries under many strong brands, including the leading global brands TENA and Tork, and regional brands, such as Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa. As Europe's largest private forest owner, SCA places considerable emphasis on sustainable forest management. The Group has about 44,000 employees. Sales in 2015 amounted to approximately SEK 115bn (EUR 12.3bn). SCA was founded in 1929, has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, and is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm. For more information, visit www.sca.com.

