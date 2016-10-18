Aarhus, Denmark, 2016-10-18 09:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 18 August 2016, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 26/2016. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour" rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas' capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.



Under the programme Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 2,984 million (approximately EUR 400 million) in the period from 18 August 2016 to 30 December 2016.



The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 11-17 October 2016:



Number of Weighted average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 October 2016 86,614 534.87 46,326,944 12 October 2016 40,162 527.11 21,169,860 13 October 2016 31,110 517.83 16,109,750 14 October 2016 30,000 531.54 15,946,071 17 October 2016 30,000 531.17 15,935,133 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 2,281,437 549.51 1,253,670,464 programme



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.



Contact details Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark Hans Martin Smith, Senior Vice President, Group Treasury and Investor Relations Tel: +45 9730 8209



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=589987