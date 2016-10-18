Comcast, the prpl Foundation and Mentor Graphics.

In addition to informative presentations from industry experts, the summit will include live product demonstrations and networking opportunities, concluding with a beer tasting reception, featuring beer from Devil's Canyon Brewery. Other event sponsors include: InvenSense, NXP, Renesas.

PUF Technology

Every transistor in an integrated circuit has slightly different physical properties due to deep-submicron manufacturing process variations. These process variations are uncontrollable during manufacturing, making the physical properties of a device unique, like a fingerprint, and unable to be copied or cloned. Intrinsic-ID's core SRAM PUF technology securely and reliably extracts a device-unique cryptographic key without storing any sensitive key information in non-volatile memory (NVM). This key is invisible to attackers, unique per device and can be leveraged to authenticate the chip, the data on the chip, the device and even the whole system. SRAM PUF is a scalable and flexible security technology that can be applied to all chips, microcontrollers and CPUs without changing the hardware.

EVENT SUMMARY

What: The IoT Security Summit presented by Intrinsic-ID

Date: Monday, October 24, 2016

Time: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm PT

Location: Michael's at Shoreline, 2960 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View CA 94043

Registration: https://www.intrinsic-id.com/intrinsic-id-security-summit/

About Intrinsic-ID

Intrinsic-ID is the world's leading digital authentication company and the inventor of SRAM Physical Unclonable Function (SRAM PUF). Intrinsic-ID leverages inherent manufacturing variations in chips to create unique IDs and keys to authenticate chips, data, devices and systems. Since a unique ID can be extracted easily from SRAM with Intrinsic-ID's technology, adding authentication and key provisioning is less expensive and eliminates the need for any additional hardware. Due to the low cost and ease of implementing SRAM PUF, Intrinsic-ID's authentication technology is ideally positioned to address the critical security needs of the fast-growing IoT market. Intrinsic-ID's solutions are used worldwide to validate payment systems secure connectivity, authenticate sensors and protect sensitive government and military data and systems. Intrinsic-ID is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with offices in Eindhoven, the Netherlands and San Jose, California and sales offices in Tokyo and Seoul.

Media contact:

Toni Sottak

Wired Island International

408 876 4418

toni@wiredislandpr.com