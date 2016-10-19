Wirecard to Power Orange's Mobile Payment Solution for Teens

ASCHHEIM, Germany, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard and Orange, one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, are broadening the range of functionalities available for Orange's mobile wallet app 'Orange Cash' in France. The mobile payment solution that is supported by the German payment expert has been extended to the new 'Orange Cash Jeune' offer, which is aimed at young users. The new feature enables the use of mobile payment for teenage kids up to 18 years under their parent's charge.

Teens are increasingly using their smartphones and other devices to shop online. They want to use their smartphones for payments in stores - not cash which can be lost. Yet many don't have any bank account or payment card that they can use for those purposes. With Orange Cash Jeune, Wirecard and Orange have developed a solution to address the needs of the younger generation. The concept is simple: to create an account, parents or legal guardians sign up over the web interface of Orange Cash and install the app on their children's smartphones. Via the web interface, parents are in control of the sums of money, which should be charged on the account and get a real-time overview of the expenses. The entire financial administration is managed through the parent's Orange Cash account.

"Especially for the younger generation, smartphones play a major role in their everyday life. Rather than using their parents' credit card, teens would like to use their smartphones and other devices to shop online. By adding the Orange Cash Jeune feature to the app we have succeeded in addressing a younger target group in the field of mobile payments. With this solution, teens have their finances firmly in hand at any time," said Susanne Steidl, Executive Vice President Issuing Services at Wirecard.

Nicolas Lévi, Director Payments and Mobile Financial Services at Orange, stated: "Our drive and innovative spirit helps us to develop the most useful and advanced services for our customers. With Wirecard on our side, we have a strong partner for shaping the future of mobile payments, while reaching out to the younger generation."

Wirecard Group is responsible for processing all technical and financial processes related to the payment app and the added Orange Cash Jeune feature: this includes the development of the Orange Cash Jeune app, including the web interface for parents. Furthermore, the issuing and payment processing of the digital prepaid card is powered by Wirecard Card Solutions.

Orange Cash combines contactless mobile payments with real-time loyalty and couponing deals from participating retailers through Wirecard's Card-Linked Offers platform. Since 2015, the mobile payment program has already been launched successfully in France and in Spain.

