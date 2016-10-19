PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Adaptive Insights today announced its recognition in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions* (CPM) report, on the heels of also being the only pure-play cloud CPM vendor named a Leader in the Gartner 2016 Magic Quadrant for Strategic Corporate Performance Management Solutions** report released earlier this year.

The Gartner Critical Capabilities for Strategic Corporate Performance Management report, published September 26, 2016, presented a number of specific findings. Among them, the report states that "the ability for each solution to support complex financial budgeting, planning and modeling is highly important, but usability and product satisfaction also have a major impact on determining the business value each solution provides."

Adaptive Insights scored in the top three for products or services scores in the following use cases: Business Unit Use Case (individual business units within large organizations), Midsize Organization Use Case ($250 million-$1 billion) and Small Organization Use Case (less than $250 million). Adaptive Insights believes the product scores strongly reflect the company's ability to successfully empower a wide range of users across enterprise, midsize, and small enterprise organizations.

Specifically, Adaptive Insights believes it was scored in the top three in these use cases based on the success of its more than 3,000 customers, its focus on advanced planning and reporting, and the ease of use/ease of maintenance capabilities of the product. The company also announced today a new version of its award-winning product, the Adaptive Suite 2016.3, with a focus on ease of use, visualization, and enhanced modeling and reporting capabilities. According to the company, these new features enable the use of cloud CPM software to become even more pervasive across enterprise environments so that organizations of all sizes can manage growth, ensure sustainability and enable maximum corporate performance.

New Adaptive Insights customers reflect the wide range of organizations currently leveraging the Adaptive Suite for cloud-based budgeting, planning, forecasting, reporting, and dashboards, including Alder Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arizona Diamondbacks, Delta Dental of Minnesota, Land Trust Alliance, Nextgen Networks, S&P Global, Semantic Research, Inc., Veracity Networks, and Worldpay.

"There's no question that companies of all sizes see value in cloud-based SCPM solutions, but only if those solutions can be easily implemented and adopted," said Tom Bogan, CEO of Adaptive Insights. "We believe our scores in this report reflect our focus on ease of use and implementation as a central pillar of our solution, and our belief that those attributes directly impact whether or not an organization can successfully achieve financial transformation."

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). Via its software as a service (SaaS) platform, the company offers capabilities for budgeting, forecasting, reporting, consolidation, dashboards, and analytics that empower finance, sales, and other business leaders with insight to drive true competitive advantage. The Adaptive Suite is sold direct or is available through Adaptive Insights' robust cloud CPM channel ecosystem of 200+ partners, including Accenture, Armanino, BDO, CohnReznick, Deloitte, Intacct, KPMG, McGladrey, Plex Systems, and Workday. NetSuite also offers Adaptive Planning as its NetSuite Financial Planning Module.

More than 3,000 companies in 85 countries use Adaptive Insights. These range from midsize companies and nonprofits to large corporations, including AAA, Boston Scientific, CORT, Epcor, NetSuite, Philips, P.F. Chang's, and Siemens. Adaptive Insights is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. For more information, visit www.AdaptiveInsights.com, the Adaptive Insights Blog, and follow Adaptive Insights on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

