PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - October 19, 2016) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, today announced the publication of its best practices book on Unified Channel Management. This book presents end-to-end channel management automation principles for midsize to large enterprises that are trying to bring their channel management infrastructure into the 21st century.

"We have been fortunate to have nearly one hundred deployments of our Unified Channel Management automation platform across the world for midsize to large enterprises," said Sugata Sanyal, founder and CEO of ZINFI. "Working with our customers globally, we have been able to capture a set of best practices for partner recruitment, engagement, enablement and management. By adopting these methodologies and principles, companies selling through the channel can significantly increase efficiency, reduce operating costs and automate profitable growth. Our vision is to guide customers in the implementation of three focused solution sets: partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. This book covers multiple best practices for each of these core areas in channel management automation."

ZINFI is among the select group of companies that Forrester recently invited to participate in its 2016 Forrester Wave' evaluation of partner relationship management platform vendors. According to the report, "ZINFI's PRM solution is particularly strong in some of the foundational elements of PRM, specifically its robust support for partner taxonomy/typing and partner tier management." The report adds that "ZINFI is extending the definition of PRM -- its solution portfolio extends beyond PRM."

For more information about channel management automation and ZINFI's Unified Channel Management Platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. To download a copy of our best practices guide, click here.

To access the full Forrester report on partner relationship management platforms, click here.

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications-partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

For more information about ZINFI's Unified Channel Management platform, please visit our website at www.zinfi.com. You can also follow ZINFI Technologies on LinkedIn and at the ZINFI Channel Marketing Best Practices blog.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2016/10/18/11G118486/Images/zinfi-unified-channel-management-guide-8e20ae9d1186ab5cb7b5f26bd7adf01e.jpg

Contact:

Chris Field

Email contact

