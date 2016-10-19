IPC extends Financial Markets Network products to Connexus platform

Enables customers to leverage one of the world's fastest growing private and secure financial networks

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, announced today that it has extended its Financial Markets Network service portfolio to its Connexus platform. The initiative is accompanied by a global campaign that emphasizes the critical importance of reliable, resilient and secure managed network services and access to a diverse ecosystem of market participants for the financial markets. The announcement was made at the 2016 FIA Futures & Options Expo in Chicago.

The IPC Financial Markets Network portfolio includes data connectivity solutions consisting of the Connexus Extranet, Connexus Ethernet and Connexus WAN as well as voice solutions consisting of Connexus Voice and Trader Voice services. IPC's Financial Markets Network interconnects global financial centers and allows access to more than 6,000 market participant locations across 700 cities in more than 60 countries.

"With the rapid growth in the number and types of market participants leveraging our financial ecosystem and the increased breadth and depth of our product offerings, we deemed it essential to continue to transform our product set to leverage the Connexus platform in the market," said Tim Carmody, Vice President, Global Product Management and Engineering, Financial Markets Network, IPC. "The new identity for the Connexus products in the Financial Markets Network portfolio showcases our unique ability to help institutional investors, asset managers, hedge funds, CTAs, broker-dealers and IDBs achieve their objectives by harnessing the power of one of the largest financial ecosystems in the world."

The advancement, positioning and messaging underscore IPC's initiative to provide market participants with adaptive on-demand connectivity throughout the trade lifecycle and across asset classes for accessing counterparties, liquidity venues, trade lifecycle services and market data. Connexus has quickly become one of the industry's most recognizable delivery systems since its introduction in 2011.

IPC is a technology and service leader that powers financial markets globally. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With customers first and always, we collaborate with each to understand their individual needs to help make them secure, productive and compliant within our connected community. Through service excellence, long-developed expertise and a focus on innovation and community, we provide agile and efficient ways for our customers to accelerate their ability to adapt to the ever-changing requirements for advanced data networks, compliance and collaboration with all counter-parties across the financial markets.

