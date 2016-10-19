Global Processed Superfruits Market to Grow at 5.9% CAGR Through 2026: Report

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, October 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global processed superfruits market in a new publication titled, "Processed Superfruits Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 - 2026". In terms of value, the global processed superfruits market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. In this report, Future Market Insights analyses the factors and trends impacting the growth of the global processed superfruits market.

According to Future Market Insights analysts, significant demand for superfruits based antioxidants is expected to drive the growth of the global processed superfruits market during the forecast period. An increasing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages is further likely to boost overall growth of the global processed superfruits market. The global processed superfruits market is also driven by several other factors such as increasing demand for antioxidants, rising income levels in emerging economies, substantial demand for multi-use food ingredients in the food and beverage industry, and increased awareness of the nutritional attributes of superfruits. The multiple uses of superfruits as natural food colouring, natural food flavouring, and other purposes besides dietary food and functional ingredients is another key driver for the global processed superfruits market growth.

However, high costs associated with the production, processing, and preservation of processed superfruits and a lack of consistency in terms of superfruits flavour is likely to pose challenges and restrict the growth of the global processed superfruits market over the forecast period.

"Consumers are increasingly inclined towards natural food products due to various health issues associated with artificial additives and ingredients in food processing. This preference for natural food products globally is expected to fuel the demand for processed superfruits in the food and beverages industry." -Analyst - Food & Beverages, Future Market Insights

Segmentation highlights

The global processed superfruits market is segmented on the basis of Form (Liquid, Frozen, Powder, Canned) and Application (Food, Beverages, Cosmetics).

The Powder form segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 49.42 Bn by the end of 2026 and is likely to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The Liquid form segment is expected to account for 25.5% market share of the global processed superfruits market by the end of 2016.

by the end of 2026 and is likely to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The Liquid form segment is expected to account for 25.5% market share of the global processed superfruits market by the end of 2016. The Beverages application segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 26.39 Bn by the end of 2016. The Food application segment is expected to hold a market value share of 30.8% by the end of 2016.

Regional market projections

The global processed superfruits market is segmented into the seven key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. The Latin America and APEJ processed superfruits markets are expected to register high growth rates between 2016 and 2026 in terms of value. In terms of volume, the North America market is expected to reach 4,943,563 tons by the end of 2026, registering a volume CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Latin America is anticipated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 224.5 Mn in 2016 over 2015. The APEJ processed superfruits market accounted for US$ 6,475.1 Mn in 2015 and is expected to increase to US$ 6,809.5 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a growth rate of 5.2%. The Japan region is anticipated to reach 867,546 tons in terms of volume by the end of 2026, witnessing a volume CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Vendor insights

The global processed superfruits market report profiles some of the leading players operating in the global processed superfruits market. Companies featured in the report are Symrise AG, SunOpta Inc., Kerry Group plc, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Del Monte Pacific Limited, Ocean Spray Cranberry Inc., PepsiCo, Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Uren Food Group Limited, and FrutaromIndustries Ltd. Top companies dominating the global processed superfruits market are focussing on diversifying their product portfolio and expanding their businesses in emerging markets through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

