BH GLOBAL LIMITED - Management Fee Arrangement

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(an authorised closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 48555)

19 October 2016

Revised management fee arrangements

The Company and its manager, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP (the "Manager"), have agreed that the Manager will waive its entitlement to a management fee in respect of any performance-related growth of the Company from 3 October 2016 onwards.

The performance fee payable to the Manager by the Company will not be affected by these arrangements.

