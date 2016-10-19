SHIRE PLC - Notice of Results

Shire to announce third quarter 2016 results

Dublin, Ireland - October 19, 2016 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG), will announce third quarter 2016 earnings on Tuesday November 1, 2016.

Results press release will be issued at: 12:00 GMT / 08:00 EDT Investor conference call time: 14:00 GMT / 10:00 EDT

Flemming Ornskov, MD, Chief Executive Officer and Jeff Poulton, Chief Financial Officer will host the investor and analyst conference call at 10:00 EDT / 14:00 GMT.

UK dial in: 0808 237 0030 or 020 3139 4830 US dial in: 1 866 928 7517 or 1 718 873 9077 International Access Numbers: http://events.arkadin.com/ev/docs/NE_FEL_Events_International_Access_List.pdf Password/Conf ID: 42020034# Live Webcast: http://investors.shire.com/quarterly-results/

Investor Relations Sarah Elton-Farr seltonfarr@shire.com +44 1256 894157 Ian Karp ikarp@shire.com +1 781 482 9018 Robert Coates rcoates@shire.com +44 1256 894874

