BREA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- It's Fall, the air is fresh, the leaves are a rich pallet of autumnal colors, and the temperature is cooling off. Ahhh, the splendor of Mother Nature. Connectivity-solutions leader Kanex has a suggestion: Get outside and enjoy it. Get out from behind that desk, turn off the TV, forget your social media obligations. Round up the family and enjoy. And wherever you go to enjoy it, don't worry about losing your connection to the rest of mankind, Kanex has your mobile devices covered.

Among its many products, three in particular can assure you of maintaining the power to keep your Apple Watch, USB-C MacBook, assorted smartphones and tablets, and other USB devices charged and connected: the GoPower Watch, GoPower USB-C Portable Battery, and MiColor Premium Lightning Cables.

"We at Kanex believe that in this hectic, go-go-go world, there are times we owe it to ourselves to take in our surroundings and appreciate the world we live in, and the Fall is a perfect time to do just that," commented Andrew Truong of Kanex. "For individuals that want to experience this special time of year while still staying connected, these three Kanex products make it easy to do both."

GoPower Watch Portable Charger

Premium-performance charging power encased in a durable, soft-touch finish. The proprietary Kanex GoPower Watch is the first cordless portable charger designed specifically for the Apple Watch. This magnetic charging dock uses the same inductive charging connector that comes with an Apple Watch. With 4,000 mAh of power, its lightweight battery is capable of delivering six full charges to the Apple Watch. An additional USB port allows an iPhone to charge simultaneously.

GoPower USB-C Portable Battery

Providing users with a new level of power, value, and performance, the premium, portable Kanex GoPower USB-C 15,000 mAh rechargeable battery is capable of delivering one full charge to the USB-C MacBook® and multiple charges to tablets, smartphones, and other USB devices. It features an aluminum body with slim design for durability and easy transport, and is the easy way for users to quickly recharge their electronic portable devices, no matter what type of connection is needed.

MiColor Premium Lightning Cables

Functional and esthetically pleasing, these premium USB cables charge and sync iPhones, iPads, and iPods. They feature DuraBraid, a nylon-fiber-encased cable designed to reduce tangles and increase durability while offering a unique premium look and feel. Both the premium aluminum finish and DuraBraid cable are perfectly color matched to complement iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models.

Availability & Pricing

These made-for-autumn-outdoor-enjoyment Kanex products are all available now at www.kanex.com. MSRPs are: GoPower Watch, $99.95; GoPower USB-C Premium Portable Battery, $99.95; and MiColor Premium Lightning Cables, $24.95 - $34.95.

About Kanex

Kanex is a group of thinkers, creators, technologists, go-getters and doers. As an innovative leader in connectivity solutions for Apple, iOS, PC and Android, we have thrived on creating functional products that fit seamlessly into your everyday life.

More information can be found at www.kanex.com.

