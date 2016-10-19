DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA), focused on residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development, today announced that the company is rebranding itself as the "Leader in Green Assets" -- also an acronym for its stock symbol "LIGA" -- to better represent the company's current and planned future focus. The company plans to focus on the construction of new homes and home upgrades that utilize the most advanced disaster resistant construction materials and design, alternative energy, and sustainable technologies.

As part of its efforts to launch its strategy, engage with joint venture partners, and move slated projects forward, an "open house" conference is scheduled on Monday, November 14, 2016 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm CST at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC).

LIGA management, its partners, and speakers at the conference are particularly interested in addressing the timely issue of limiting damage created by natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornados.

Not only does the company want to bring to market the most innovative and advanced green technology for home building, but it also intends to introduce design and materials that can withstand high winds and flooding.

Hurricane Matthew and the subsequent flooding caused significant devastation to states up and down the Eastern seaboard. Among its list of innovative designs, LIGA plans to unveil and implement building plans that utilize materials that are 100% mold resistant and windows that can withstand wind up to 250 miles per hour.

The conference is considered an "open house" as it is open at no cost to anyone who wants to attend. Interested attendees are asked to email their name, address, and enter your information at www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com.

Special invitations are being sent to EcoBroker Certified® professionals, lending representatives, and a variety of industry representatives. Additionally, LIGA would like to welcome its shareholders to the event, and several members of the management team and advisors will attend.

The goal of LIGA, its partners, and guest speakers is to present the company's plan for the future of housing. Together with its partners, the company plans to change the way homes are built forever. The event will include prominent guest speakers before and after a catered lunch. The event's keynote speaker will present and demonstrate, "The most unbelievable technology you have ever seen." Another speaker will discuss the future of sustainable living and provide an overview of building techniques, high technology for the home, and advanced materials. Another speaker will present "New Energy World - The Future of Sustainability."

LIG Assets President Charles Gambino stated, "The Nashville Entrepreneur Center is an ideal venue and location for this event for many reasons. One, we have identified Nashville as one of several cities to build model homes and developments utilizing our building techniques. Two, the location serves as a central base logistically to many of our partners, suppliers, and contacts. Three, it is widely accepted that the greater Nashville region is poised to grow by leaps and bounds over the next couple of decades. Finally, the Nashville EC itself has recently held a successful event that focused on a successful new concept in building homes."

About the Nashville Entrepreneur Center

The Entrepreneur Center (EC) became the front door for entrepreneurs aspiring to create companies in Nashville with the opening of its flagship facility at 105 Broadway in August of 2010. In June of 2013, the EC moved to its current location in one of the many Trolley Barns on Rolling Mill Hill.

Originally a vision of the Partnership 2010 initiatives of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, the EC began in 2007 with the mission of raising the quality of resources available to Nashville's entrepreneurial and small business communities. The EC represents a partnership of local and state government support, private interests and the Nashville business community at-large. Please visit www.EC.co for more information.

About LIG Assets, Inc.

LIG Assets, Inc. is focused on residential and commercial real estate acquisition and development as well as expansion into other sectors via acquisitions, mergers and joint venture partnerships. The company trades on the over-the-counter under the ticker symbol "LIGA." For additional information, please sign up for the company's free shareholder newsletter created to keep shareholders and the investment community updated about the company's current and future development. A new corporate website is expected to be launched in the very near future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Andrew Beyer

619-202-7456

info@advanceprgroup.com



