COSTA MESA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Insight Systems Exchange (ISE), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, today announced that it has been accepted into the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS, as an approved vendor for IT hardware. This contract authorizes ISE's offerings and provides COSTARS members direct access to its refurbished IT products and ancillary support services with a streamlined purchasing process.

"Companies must be determined to be 'responsive and responsible' before a COSTARS contract can be awarded. ISE met all of our criteria and offers a wide range of warrantable products," said COSTARS IT Commodity Specialist, Roxann MacAvoy. "Many of our members request refurbished IT equipment, and with ISE they will have access to special COSTARS pricing and service."

As a qualified vendor in the COSTARS program, ISE's products and ancillary services are now available to local public procurement units, local government units and eligible non-profits throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Members can learn more about ISE's offerings at its website www.insightsystemsonline.com.

ISE has already received its initial order through the program to deliver more than 200 laptop computers to a Pennsylvania school district with more than 5700 students. This initial order will replace eight outdated labs for student use.

"COSTARS is a great program for local schools, municipalities and nonprofit organizations as it allows them to quickly identify pre-screened vendors and suppliers and make purchases without having to go through the bidding process," said Andrew Golembiesky, East Coast Manager, ISE. "This contract substantiates the quality of our products, and gives us the ability to reach more customers in the state."

ISE offers refurbished IT equipment including desktops, laptops, tablets, monitors, servers, storage, and networking equipment from major brands including Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and more. All equipment is thoroughly inspected, cleaned and restored to the original equipment manufacturer specifications prior to being made available. Additionally, all ISE's custom off lease computers, re-certified, and refurbished IT equipment is backed by a 3-year Advance Replacement Warranty which lowers the total cost of ownership.

ISE's COSTARS contract number is 003-436. For more information on the Pennsylvania COSTARS program visit: http://www.dgs.pa.gov/Local%20Government%20and%20Schools/COSTARS

About Insight Systems Exchange

Insight Systems Exchange (ISE), a division of Insight Investments, LLC, is a leading supplier of new, recertified and refurbished IT equipment. ISE is also a service provider for IT hardware services including data destruction, imaging, deployment, office technology relocation, asset liquidation and warehouse outsourcing. Partnering with technology manufacturers and vendors, ISE supports the entire IT lifecycle. An established company respected for its uncommon dedication to service, ISE has served thousands of businesses and educational institutions across the U.S. For more information, visit www.insightsystemsonline.com.

