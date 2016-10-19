Dr. Jordan Louviere joins Strategy Analytics as Chief Research Scientist

BOSTON, Oct. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Strategy Analytics (SA) expands its Consumer Insights Practice with the addition of Dr. Jordan Louviere, inventor of MaxDiff, father of Discrete Choice Experiments, and internationally recognized expert in conjoint analysis.

With a focus on providing actionable research and insights to its clients in consumer-centric businesses, Strategy Analytics is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Jordan Louviere to its Consumer Insights Practice. Dr. Louviere has a long list of significant contributions to the field of market research that have been extensively applied in the business world. His work on choice-based measurement method, including MaxDiff Scaling, has been widely adopted by research practitioners across disciplines around the world. He has consulted with many private and public sector organizations in technology, consumer packaged goods, transportation, banking and finance, among others. He has authored several books, sits on Board of Governors for the American Marketing Association (AMA) Parlin Award (he was a 2010 recipient of AMA's Charles Coolidge Parlin Award for Lifetime Achievements in Market Research), and is on the Advisory Board of the Journal of Marketing Research.

Harvey Cohen, President of Strategy Analytics, says "We are truly privileged to have the world-renowned research innovator, Dr. Louviere join our Consumer Insights senior leadership. It has been three years since we successfully launched SA's dedicated custom research practice and we are excited with our growing relationships with leading firms competing in the consumer space. Dr. Louviere's appointment is a testament to Strategy Analytics' commitment to be in the forefront of innovation in advanced analytics and to provide our clients who are seeking a better way to use research with value added analysis to address their most pressing and challenging business issues."

