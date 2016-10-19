REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") advises that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 after market close. ISC's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and our website at www.isc.ca.

An investor conference call will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2016 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (9 a.m. Saskatchewan/MDT) to discuss the results. Participants may join the call by dialing toll-free 1-844- 419-1765 or 1-216-562-0470 for calls outside North America. Simultaneously, an audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at the following link http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/5ofuzc8f. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

A recording of the webcast will be available 24 hours after the event on our website.

About ISC

ISC is an experienced provider of registry and information services for government, individuals and private sector business. As the exclusive provider of the land titles, surveys, personal property and corporate registries for Saskatchewan, the Company maintains and operates these registries, which are key supporters of economic activity in the province.

