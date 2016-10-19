ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- The Classic Auto Show powered by Velocity announced today that Bruce Meyer, founding board member of the Petersen Automotive Museum and proprietor of one of the world's most extraordinary car collections, will be the Grand Marshall of the inaugural Classic Auto Show, held in Los Angeles January 27-29, 2017.

Bruce Meyer has made it his mission to collect cars with historic race wins and exceptional history and will be featuring some of his iconic private collection during the event. These treasures will be part of The Grand Boulevard, an area of the show showcasing automotive design and technology through the years with an assortment of the finest and rarest classic, muscle, historic and vintage cars the world has to offer.

In addition to his automotive contribution, Bruce will be present on Friday, January 27, for the official ribbon cutting along with stars from Velocity's biggest car shows: Mike Brewer, Chip Foose, Dave Kindig, Wayne Carini, Chris Jacobs and Mike Phillips.

"Bringing The Classic Auto Show to Los Angeles, the real car capital of the world, is a natural and it brings us all together to celebrate," said Bruce Meyer. "I'm so honored to be selected Grand Marshall and I look forward to meeting fellow car lovers and sharing our enthusiasm."

