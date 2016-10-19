Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) has repeatedly stated that, up until now, it remained open to discussions in its dispute with Mediaset and has continuously sought alternative solutions over the past several months.

The only response to Vivendi's constructive approach was for Mediaset and Fininvest to issue aggressive public statements and to initiate multiple legal actions, including a new action intended to intimidate Vivendi filed on October 12, 2016, requesting a sequestration against 3.5% of Vivendi's share capital.

Furthermore, Vivendi reaffirms that the Mediaset Premium business plan that it received, which forecasts a break-even point in 2018, is based on unrealistic assumptions, as pointed out by the Deloitte auditors' due diligence report. Therefore, the Vivendi Group cannot be held responsible for the current situation.

In these circumstances, as of today Vivendi is no longer willing to give priority to finding an amicable solution and reserves the right to take all necessary action to defend its interests and those of its shareholders.

