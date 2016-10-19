SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/19/16 -- The Barona Band of Mission Indians recently awarded students and teachers at Kavod Elementary School a $5,000 Barona Education Grant. The school will use the grant money to purchase literacy learning centers, math manipulatives, hundreds of library books as well as auditory aides to assist the diverse needs of students.

"As a relatively new charter school, Kavod Elementary has a need for basic classroom materials," said Clifford LaChappa, Chairman of the Barona Band of Mission Indians. "We are proud to award the school this Barona Education Grant to provide teachers with more tools to instill academic excellence within each student."

Since the Barona Education Grant program was launched in 2006, Barona has awarded over $2.9 million to California schools statewide. The program has equipped 587 schools with hundreds of computers, thousands of books, iPads, computer software programs and various other technologies and school supplies.

Barona Tribal Vice Chairman Ray Welch presented the check to Senator Marty Block, the grant's sponsor, and school Principal Alexa Greenland.

"Once again, the Barona Band of Mission Indians has demonstrated its commitment to the community and to education," said Senator Marty Block. "Its $5,000 grant to the Kavod Elementary School will help ensure that this special program flourishes. Kavod Elementary's mission to promote a modern Hebrew-English program offers a unique multilingual learning opportunity for San Diego families. I commend and thank the Barona Band for its generosity and commitment to education."

Kavod is a small charter school founded in 2012 with approximately 136 students enrolled in this current school year. The school's mission is to provide an excellent academic program while teaching modern-day Hebrew and developing socially responsible, respectful, global citizens. The 590 library books, 60 individual slate chalkboard, literacy and math manipulative materials and literacy listening centers purchased with the Barona Education Grant will be used within each classroom to bolster instruction, solidify abstract concepts and support students who need extra assistance including English as a Second Language and those with special needs.

The Barona Education Grant program is the first of its kind in California created and administered by a Tribal Government. The goal of the program is to create strong educational opportunities for the children of California building upon the success of the Barona Indian Charter School, which operates under a continuous improvement model. Schools throughout California can apply for educational grants from Barona to purchase much-needed supplies and materials that promote academic improvement. Each grant awarded by the Barona Education Grant Program is $5,000. Applications can be downloaded at http://barona-nsn.gov/education.

About the Barona Band of Mission Indians

The Barona Band of Mission Indians, recognized by the United States government as a sovereign nation, has lived on the Barona Indian Reservation in rural eastern San Diego County since 1932. Prior to that, the Tribe lived on the Capitan Grande Reservation, which was established by the federal government in 1875. Long before living on a reservation, the Tribe traveled across Southern California in tune with the seasons and what nature provided. Today, the sovereign nation, governed by an elected Tribal Council, is serving its Tribal members, their families, and sharing with the San Diego region. One of the most successful gaming Tribes in the country, Barona also owns and operates the Barona Resort & Casino, San Diego's leading gaming resort, casino and golf course. For more information, visit www.barona-nsn.gov.

