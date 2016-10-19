Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Governance, Risk and Compliance The Latvian Insurance Industry" report to their offering.

The 'Governance, Risk and Compliance The Latvian Insurance Industry' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in Latvia.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights:

The Latvian insurance industry is regulated by the Financial and Capital Market Commission.

The new Solvency II standard became effective from January 1, 2016.

Non-admitted insurance is not allowed in the country. However, unlicensed insurers in EU and EEA member states are permitted to do non-admitted business.

Insurance premium tax (IPT) is not levied on insurance products.

100% FDI is allowed in Latvia.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Governance, Risk and Compliance

2.1 Legislation Overview and Historical Evolution

2.2 Latest Changes in Regulations

2.3 Regulations and market practice by Type of Insurance

2.4 Compulsory Insurance

2.5 Supervision and Control

2.6 Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

2.7 Company Registration and Operations

2.8 Taxation

2.9 Legal System

3 Appendix

