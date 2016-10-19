Leaders in Latin American biopharma innovation lead the program at Biolatam® 2016 global life science partnering event Nov. 29-30

CARLSBAD, California and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 19, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated third edition of Biolatam® international life science partnering conference will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico, November 29-30, 2016. The event, produced by EBD Group and ASEBIO in collaboration with Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust, will bring over 300 life science dealmakers from pharma, biotech and service companies representing US, Latin American and European entities to Puerto Rico.

Attendees include executives from innovative biotech companies from across Latin America, representing a variety of speciality areas such as health, agrifood, industrials, plus emerging medical device and digital technology companies. Leaders of industry and academia as well as the investment community representing venture capital firms, private equity, and angels will be part of the event as well.

"There is a growing wave of interest in partnerships with Latin American biopharma companies. The success of Biolatam is the response to this interest. The global and regional company executives who attend are eager to connect and gain prime access to this emerging market," said Anna Chrisman, Group Managing Director, EBD Group.

"The commitment of the Puerto Rico Government to innovation, and the country's political and legal stability, its rich biodiversity, as well as the economic strength of many biotechnology-dependent sectors such as foodstuffs, cosmetics, and energy, make Puerto Rico an ideal venue to celebrate Biolatam," said Ion Arocena, General Director of ASEBIO. "ASEBIO and EBD Group are working with Latin American partners to promote business development opportunities in this region. Puerto Rico has an excellent geostrategic position and is a gateway to the US, the world's largest biotech market."

From dealmaking and alliance management to unique financing opportunities, the Biolatam program is designed to equip decision makers with information on the business opportunities in the Latin American market.

Featured speakers at Biolatam 2016 include:

Ion Arocena , Managing Director at ASEBIO

, Managing Director at ASEBIO Abel Baerga-Ortiz , Director, Center for Tropical Biodiversity and Bioprospecting at Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust

, Director, Center for Tropical Biodiversity and Bioprospecting at Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust Rolando Castro , CEO at Cognitiva IBM Watson Strategic Partner

CEO at Cognitiva IBM Watson Strategic Partner Gabriela Couto , President at CRBioMed - Costa Rican Biotech and Medical Device Association

, President at CRBioMed - Costa Rican Biotech and Medical Device Association Lucy Crespo , CEO at Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust

, CEO at Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust Carmen Cuevas Marchante , Director, Research and Development at PharmaMar

, Director, Research and Development at PharmaMar Kosmas Krestos , Executive Director at Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation

, Executive Director at Puerto Rico Consortium for Clinical Investigation Iván Lugo-Montes , Executive Director, INDUNIV Research Consortium

, Executive Director, INDUNIV Research Consortium Andrew Sandford , VP, Global Business Development, Biologics, Catalent Biologics

Register now to attend Biolatam to gain access to Latin America's exclusive life science partnering event.

